Watch: This LEGO five-speed transmission with Dyno is an engineering marvel

We have seen many scaled LEGO versions of prominent cars but a new LEGO setup that shows off five-speed transmission with Dyno is here to win hearts. Built by the makers of Brick Technology, a video showcasing the complete process of the creation is attracting some eyeballs. Posted on YouTube, the manual five-speed gearbox is entirely made of LEGO.

It starts with a simple two-speed transmission driven by an electric motor. Steadily the creators add more speed levels taking the count to five which follows a normal manual transmission layout. After completing the work on the transmission, the team goes on to work on the shifter. During this process, the team goes through some trial and error before finally reinforcing pieces that lead to a precise and tight transmission.

The team then adds the shifter to the transmission to test out the shift action. During testing, the shifter gets stuck to the length of the throw. The makers then add a Lego short shift kit which rectifies the issue.

After completing the transmission, the setup is hooked up with a LEGO dyno to power its power output. The completed Lego set is then run through its final test on the dyno shifting between all five speeds and reversing while the system is at full speed.

The video received many positive comments from the viewers. One went ahead to say, “I would never have imagined a lego manual transmission grinding would sound as bad as a real one." Many shared their love for the entire build while a few called it a masterpiece.

