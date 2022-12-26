Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

The world is a blur and the breeze is a storm when thundering down a highway at an ungodly speed of 350 kmph. But an experienced driver, ultra capable machine on wheels and a German Autobahn can combine to give a generous glimpse of just how thrilling speed can be.

A Netherlands-based auto journalist recently posted a video on Youtube in he pushes a Ferrari 812 Superfast to 218 mph or 350 kmph on a section of the German Autobahn where there is reportedly no speed limit. Powered by a thunderous 6.5-litre V12 engine, the Ferrari rumbles down the highway, ably making use of certain modifications like a Novitec exhaust sans catalytic converters. It is noted in the video that this particular Ferrari 812 Superfast unit belts out 840 hp and offers 750 Nm of torque.

What's mighty interesting is that the modification or modifications may have allowed the journalist to push the car beyond its stated limit. Ferrari, after all, claims that the 812 Superfast has a top speed of 340 kmph.

It is, however, prominently highlighted that such a speed test is not recommended and that this particular run was performed by an experienced driver and on a stretch where such high speeds are not illegal. Authorities in Germany, however, have been contemplating imposing speed restrictions on national highways in the country.

Autobahan in Germany are iconic because most of these stretches do not have any speed limit and are maintained well enough to allow for breakneck speeds. But critics say that just because there has never ever been any speed limits here does not mean that some sort of restriction cannot be contemplated now.

First Published Date: