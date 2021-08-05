Watch: Tesla Model X vs tank in tug-of-war of herculean proportions

It is common to read about roadshows and vehicles participating in them to showcase their stunts and prowess but a new video on the internet is more of tomfoolery than a stunt. Hosts of the YouTube channel pitted a Tesla Model X against a tank vehicle, precisely a combat vehicle, in a tug-of-war. Can you already guess who will be the winner?

While a Model X is roughly 5,500 pounds or 2,495 kilograms, the massive green tank is somewhere around the 20,000-pound mark. Yet, the Tesla sedan is confident enough that it stands a chance in the battle.

The video starts with the combat vehicle cruising through the US roads, thus we can assume that it is a road legal vehicle. It is then brought to a spot where a Tesla Model X is already kept parked. The host of the YouTube channel introduce both the vehicles to the viewers and the massive interior of the green combat vehicle. Then they begin with a drag race of the two vehicles in which Tesla seems to be the clear winner.

This is followed by the real battle of the tug-of-war. One of the hosts ties a long yellow rope at the back of the tank and the Model X, just like the way a rope is held between to persons during an actual tug-of-war. Then, he declares the start of the competition. Just when both the vehicles, facing opposite directions, start pulling the rope in their direction, it breaks.

The hosts then use a stronger steel rope and the battle resumes. Initially, it seems as if the Tesla might stand a chance. It starts pulling the tank towards itself while the latter doesn't put in any force. But that's it. Once the tank starts pulling the Tesla towards itself, the victory is predictable. The Tesla driver starts yelling, "That's it! You got me."