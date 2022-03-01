HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: New Batmobile Showed Off In Walkaround Video At Batman Event

Watch: New Batmobile showed off in walkaround video at Batman event

The Batman movie is said to have used at least four examples of the new Batmobile while being shot, of which three have been displayed at special events ahead of the release of the movie on March 4.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 11:10 AM
Screengrab of a video posted on YouTube showing off the real Batmobile at a Batman event. (Rana65556/YouTube)
Screengrab of a video posted on YouTube showing off the real Batmobile at a Batman event. (Rana65556/YouTube)

Until now, we have seen the new Batmobile either in the trailers and teasers of the upcoming Robert Pattinson-starrer movie - The Batman or as toy versions. But a new video that has surfaced on the internet shows the real Batmobile displayed at a special Batman event in London, UK.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Warners Bros, the distributer of the 2022 The Batman movie, is said to have displayed at least three of the four examples of the Batmobile used during the filming of the movie, Carscoops reported. One of these cars was displayed at a Batman event in London, another at a mall in Miami, and a third was displayed outside a hotel in Paris.

(Also read | New Batmobile 1:18 scale model shows off more details of the car)

The YouTube video gives a close look at the real Batman car of 2022 and an even closer on at the engines at the rear. Previous videos of the car has shown that unlike the past Batmobiles, the new one is relatively subtle and looks more like a classic American muscle car. It gets a classic 1950s and 1960s muscle cars. The bodywork of the new Batmobile features matte black paint on most surfaces while the front end gets a striking look thanks to an LED light bar, a muscular hood, and a pronounced bumper.

The Batmobile model displayed in London was used for much of the film, the report stated. It is powered by a completely exposed V8 engine claimed to pump out around 650 hp. The car also features rugged-looking wheels with high-profile tyres, ensuring that the vehicle is up for anything that Batman can get through.

The Batman 2022 is set to release in cinemas on March 4 and apart from Pattinson, it starts Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, as well as Jeffery Wright, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Paul Dano and Peter Sarsgaard.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 11:10 AM IST
TAGS: Batmobile The Batman
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

MG Motor retails over 4,500 units in February, all eyes now on updated ZS EV
MG Motor retails over 4,500 units in February, all eyes now on updated ZS EV
Facing public and political ire, Pakistan government slashes petrol rates
Facing public and political ire, Pakistan government slashes petrol rates
Lucid slashes year's production goal due to supply chain issues
Lucid slashes year's production goal due to supply chain issues
Toyota to resume production in Japan after supplier cyberattack
Toyota to resume production in Japan after supplier cyberattack
Ukraine war: Volvo becomes first car manufacturer to suspend exports to Russia
Ukraine war: Volvo becomes first car manufacturer to suspend exports to Russia

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city