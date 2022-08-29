HT Auto
Watch: Maruti Swift skids off highway, somersaults into field near Nagpur

In yet another example of how challenging it can be to drive on rain-drenched and slippery roads, the Maruti Swift loses control before tumbling several times over.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2022, 15:39 PM
Heavy showers in many parts of the country have once again caused a whole lot of inconvenience to people at large. And even as the monsoon season continues to make its presence felt, the need for safe driving practices have been underlined. A video of a Maruti Swift skidding off the Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway and then toppling into a field is a case in point.

Nakul Kamal Nath, Member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh, took to Twitter to share the clip of the accident along with a post in which he stated that he received information regarding a car that lost control on the Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway after heavy rainfall. “Everyone in the vehicle is safe which is a relief," he added.

(Also read | Watch: Car stunt goes wrong after driver crashes on NH-5 )

Nath also advised that during rainfall, one should drive his or her vehicle at a slow speed and if the rainfall gets heavy, then the driver should park his or her car in a safe place and wait for the rain to subside. A few users of the microblogging site commented on the video sharing their concerns. One stated that he wished for the safety of the passengers in the car.

(Also read | Improving road safety could save 30,000 lives in India annually: Study )

Madhya Pradesh has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days. In a recent report, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reportedly stated that this rainfall is being caused due to a turf line that is coming from Jaipur and Gwalior and because of it, circulation has been created over the Bay of Bengal sea. This is leading to rainfall in the eastern parts of the state rather than the western parts. “Also, the frequency will increase in the coming days. So, heavy rain activity is expected in the coming days. It will remain for the coming 2-3 days," said the department.

 

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2022, 15:39 PM IST
TAGS: Road accident Car crash Maruti Swift
