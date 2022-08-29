Watch: Maruti Swift skids off highway, somersaults into field near Nagpur

In yet another example of how challenging it can be to drive on rain-drenched and slippery roads, the Maruti Swift loses control before tumbling several times over.

Heavy showers in many parts of the country have once again caused a whole lot of inconvenience to people at large. And even as the monsoon season continues to make its presence felt, the need for safe driving practices have been underlined. A video of a Maruti Swift skidding off the Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway and then toppling into a field is a case in point.

Nakul Kamal Nath, Member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh, took to Twitter to share the clip of the accident along with a post in which he stated that he received information regarding a car that lost control on the Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway after heavy rainfall. “Everyone in the vehicle is safe which is a relief," he added.

छिन्दवाड़ा में लिंगा के समीप अत्याधिक बारिश के चलते वाहन के बेकाबू होकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ । वाहन में सभी के सुरक्षित होने का सुखद समाचार है । बारिश में वाहन धीरे चलाए एवं अत्याधिक बारिश होने पर वाहन सुरक्षित स्थान पर खड़ा कर बारिश थमने का इंतेजार करे। pic.twitter.com/M9qfOkAFQj — Nakul Kamal Nath (@NakulKNath) August 28, 2022

Nath also advised that during rainfall, one should drive his or her vehicle at a slow speed and if the rainfall gets heavy, then the driver should park his or her car in a safe place and wait for the rain to subside. A few users of the microblogging site commented on the video sharing their concerns. One stated that he wished for the safety of the passengers in the car.

Madhya Pradesh has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days. In a recent report, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reportedly stated that this rainfall is being caused due to a turf line that is coming from Jaipur and Gwalior and because of it, circulation has been created over the Bay of Bengal sea. This is leading to rainfall in the eastern parts of the state rather than the western parts. “Also, the frequency will increase in the coming days. So, heavy rain activity is expected in the coming days. It will remain for the coming 2-3 days," said the department.

