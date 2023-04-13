HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Man Lifts, Pushes Maruti Hatchback Alone To Make Way For His Suv

Watch: Man lifts, pushes Maruti hatchback alone to make way for his SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 12:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

A video of man lifting up and pushing aside a Maruti hatchback with his bare hands has gone viral on the internet. The man, who is a co-owner of a used car dealership in Pitampura, Delhi, was driving his Tata SUV when a wrongly parked WagonR came up in his way. His co-passenger, who was also recording him all this while, asked him to take a different route as their SUV would get stuck due to constricted space on the road ahead.

Man moves a Maruti hatchback all alone by lifting it from the rear wheel arch. (@multiwheelss/Instagram)
Man moves a Maruti hatchback all alone by lifting it from the rear wheel arch. (@multiwheelss/Instagram)
Man moves a Maruti hatchback all alone by lifting it from the rear wheel arch. (@multiwheelss/Instagram)
Man moves a Maruti hatchback all alone by lifting it from the rear wheel arch.

However, the owner of the Tata SUV took the matter into his own hands, literally. He went out of his car towards the hatchback, lifted it and pushed it aside to clear up the path. As he walked back towards his SUV, there was a sense of pride in him.

The man seems to pick up and push the WagonR with quite ease. The hatchback, which is a front wheel drive, has a kerb weight of up to 850 kilograms and has most of its weight at the front end.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
₹15 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The video has received more than 5.3 lakh likes at the time of filing of the report. Various internet users have praised the driver for his skills and stenghth. A user commented, “Ye Tata ki gadi chalane walon ki alag hi swag hoti hai," while another wrote, “The power of Tata transferred to the guy driving it."

Some viewers also advised others to not imitate such a stunt as it could lead to cardiac arrest or other physical problems in the body while some also commented that the car could have easily passed through the narrow street as there was enough space for the SUV. “Bhai gadi nikal to jati !!!!" and “Strength hai but dimag nahi, gaadi nikal jati side se," were some such comments.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Maruti WagonR
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
E-COSMOS Portable Flexible USB LED Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (USB-LED-LAMP) ( Mix Colors)
Rs. 39
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city