Watch: In line for petrol, woman spits on man, triggers fistfight

Two motorists have been charged with assault after they entered into a fistfight in the line for petrol at a North Carolina gas station amid panic-buying due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. They were both arrested by Knightdale police officers and then released with a date to appear in court.

A footage of the incident posted on social media shows a man and a woman spitting on each other that triggered a physical fight between the two. A witness told police that the woman tried to cut the line for fuel and then screamed obscenities and spat on the man when he did not let her in, the Daily Mail reported.

After this, the man got out of his car and spat on the woman in return which resulted in an escalated fistfight. As seen in the video, as they start grappling with each other, the woman's phone gets thrown off on the ground and gets damaged. The man's shirt gets ripped in the outrageous dispute.

The police charged the woman, 25-year-old Alexus Orianna Harris with simple assault while the 47-year-old Matthew James-Stark Artero was charged with assault on a female and damage to personal property, as per the report.

The fight essentially took place for spots in the fuel-buying line as people in the US went crazy hoarding petrol. Several fuel stations along the US east coast had to be shut down after witnessing long lines amid panic-buying. This comes after a cyber attack on Colonial Pipeline forced it to go offline for around five days before reopening on Wednesday.

On reopening, the Colonial Pipeline announced that it would take many days for the supplies to return to normal. This prompted people to line up to fill up their tanks with petrol and diesel, resulting in a chaos and panic.