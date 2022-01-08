Top Sections
Watch: GM gives clearer view of its Moon rover vehicle in CGI-powered video

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2022, 09:40 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • General Motors has teamed up with Lockheed Martin to develop a capable lunar rover that can drive itself on the challenging terrain on the Moon.

General Motors and Lockheed Martin have been working together to develop a lunar vehicle that could be the preferred choice for astronauts in the times to come. While both companies had previously share some very interesting details about the project and the product itself, the automaker has now released a CGI-powered video which showcases the lunar rover in action.

The video posted on the Instagram page of General Motors Design shows the lunar rover being taken to the lunar surface by a lander before it autonomously drives on the rugged terrain to meet astronauts. The foldable seats are also on display, opening up when required to provide seating options to occupants.

Visually, the lunar rover has a rather basic outlay which is likely because vehicles on the Moon have to be extremely light in weight. This particular vehicle, however, does get some very prominent wheels and a considerably high ground clearance. It also features lights all around for better illumination.

It is possible that the details shown on the lunar rover in the most recent video is more indicative than a firm show of how the joint project in coming along. This is because the product first teased by both GM and Lockheed Martin when both had confirmed plans of working on such a vehicle was significantly different.

What is mostly certain though is that the eventual product will have a flat platform, wheels capable of tackling the lunar surface and space for at least two occupants with cargo.

  • First Published Date : 08 Jan 2022, 09:40 AM IST