HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Cops Pull Over Autonomous Cruise Car For Driving Without Headlights On

Watch: Cops pull over autonomous Cruise car for driving without headlights on

The video posted on social media shows the driverless Cruise vehicle yielding to a police cruiser behind it by stopping at an intersection.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2022, 08:59 AM
Police officer peeping into driverless Chevrolet Bolt EV (b.rad916/Instagram)
Police officer peeping into driverless Chevrolet Bolt EV (b.rad916/Instagram)
Police officer peeping into driverless Chevrolet Bolt EV (b.rad916/Instagram)
Police officer peeping into driverless Chevrolet Bolt EV

A driverless autonomous vehicle from GM-backed Cruise was recently pulled over by cops in San Francisco’s Richmond District for driving without its headlights on. A video footage of the incident has been posted by a social media user, showing the autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EV being inspected by a police officer.

The video shows the driverless vehicle yielding to a police cruiser behind it by stopping at an intersection, after which an officer comes out and peers into the Bolt's window. He tries pulling on the handle but the door doesn’t open, and the officer begins walking back to the cruiser, but then the Bolt pulls away. It drives through the intersection ands pulling off again to the side of the road while engaging flashing hazard lights. The cops then pull up back behind it.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

(Also read | California permits Waymo, Cruise for passenger service in autonomous vehicles)

Driverless vehicle platform Cruise responded to the viral video on Twitter, saying that the vehicle performed as intended by first yielding to the emergency vehicle and then pulling over once engaged. "Our AV yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop, as intended. An officer contacted Cruise personnel and no citation was issued," the company wrote.

The company further wrote that it works closely with the San Francisco Police Department on how to engage its vehicles in situations like this. There even is a dedicated phone number to call on when need arises. "We work closely with the SFPD on how to interact with our vehicles, including a dedicated phone number for them to call in situations like this," a comment from the company on Twitter read.

However, it is still unclear why the Cruise autonomous vehicle was allegedly driving without headlights on and why was no citation issued by the police officers.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 08:59 AM IST
TAGS: driverless car autonomous vehicles Cruise GM General Motors self-driving car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year
Representational image of existing Hero Optima CX. 
2022 Hero Optima CX electric scooter to launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Audi driver wades through Pangong Lake in Ladakh, invites ire on social media
Audi driver wades through Pangong Lake in Ladakh, invites ire on social media
Honda Motor to spend $40 billion on electric vehicles, plans 30 models by 2030
Honda Motor to spend $40 billion on electric vehicles, plans 30 models by 2030
Auto rickshaw, cab drivers in Delhi demand CNG subsidy, stage protest
Auto rickshaw, cab drivers in Delhi demand CNG subsidy, stage protest
Another IT firm gifts Maruti cars to 100 employees for hard work, dedication
Another IT firm gifts Maruti cars to 100 employees for hard work, dedication
Greta Electric Scooters teases new electric scooter ahead of launch
Greta Electric Scooters teases new electric scooter ahead of launch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city