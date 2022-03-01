HT Auto
Home Auto News California Permits Waymo, Cruise For Passenger Service In Autonomous Vehicles

California permits Waymo, Cruise for passenger service in autonomous vehicles

Starting this week, Cruise is allowed to provide the Drivered Deployment service on some public roads in San Francisco between 10 pm and 6 am at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 07:08 AM
File photo of a Waymo self-driving car pulling into a parking lot at the Google-owned company's headquarters in Mountain View, California. (AFP)
File photo of a Waymo self-driving car pulling into a parking lot at the Google-owned company's headquarters in Mountain View, California. (AFP)

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has issued permits to General Motors-backed self-driving unit Cruise, and Alphabet-backed Waymo to start passenger service in autonomous vehicles with safety drivers present.

Both the self-driving units are now under Drivered Deployment permits and are authorized to collect fares from passengers and may offer shared rides to them.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Prior to this announcement, Cruise and Waymo were allowed to provide passenger service only on a testing basis and no fare collection was permitted.

Starting this week, Cruise is allowed to provide the "Drivered Deployment" service on some public roads in San Francisco between 10 pm and 6 am at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour, while Waymo can offer service in parts of San Francisco and San Mateo counties at speeds of up to 65 miles per hour, CPUC stated. However, neither company is allowed to operate during heavy fog or heavy rain.

(Also read | Mumbai-based firm to launch AIoT-enabled driverless car this year. Details here)

Earlier this month, GM and Cruise had petitioned US regulators to allow them to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles on US streets without human controls like steering wheels or brake pedals. Cruise mentioned that this will help in the expansion of mobility options for people who face obstacles in transportation, including senior and blind people.

Last month, General Motors’ CEO Mary Barra and President Mark Reuss took rides in two fully-autonomous vehicles of Cruise. Barra was driven around San Francisco as Cruise co-founder and interim CEO Kyle Vogt accompanied her in a car called ‘Tostada’. Reuss took a ride with GM’s VP of communications, Craig Buchholz, in another car called “Disco."

As the executives took a ride in the driverless vehicles around the city, Barra seemed surprised at the efficiency of the driverless vehicle. A YouTube video showed that on her way into the car, she peeked in through the window and reflected on the strangeness of a vehicle moving without a driver.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 07:07 AM IST
TAGS: driverless vehicles autonomous vehicles self-driving cars Cruise Waymo
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Vehicle owners in this state offered one-time discount on pending challans
Vehicle owners in this state offered one-time discount on pending challans
California permits Waymo, Cruise for passenger service in autonomous vehicles
California permits Waymo, Cruise for passenger service in autonomous vehicles
GM, Harley-Davidson suspend some business in Russia following Ukraine invasion
GM, Harley-Davidson suspend some business in Russia following Ukraine invasion
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance
Blending luxury with comfort, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the ‘good space’ you need
Blending luxury with comfort, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the ‘good space’ you need

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city