Watch: Car thief leads police to chase, pretends to be asleep when gets caught

The officials lost the driver and hence to find the thief, they took the help of a tracking dog. The dog led the team to a garden behind a house where they found a food material and gloves covered in the individual's scent. The officials guessed that the person might be hiding inside and hence entered the house and searched around. They found the car thief pretending to be asleep upstairs. Later, the officials found the individual to be a teenager who trespassed someone's property, took the keys and stole the Kia Sportage.

The individual received a 12-month Youth Rehabilitation Order, a 12-month driving disqualification and an £85 fine at the Manchester Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, no license and no insurance, informed the report.