Watch: A Jeep Grand Cherokee gets struck by lightning multiple times

A video of a Jeep Grand Cherokee getting struck by lightning multiple times has captured the attention of netizens. The incident was captured by a dashcam near Waverly, Kansas in US in the midst of a heavy thunderstorm.

In the video that was posted on YouTube, one can observe the Jeep Grand Cherokee reaching an intersection when all of a sudden, a lightning bolt struck the car. Immediately, after the first hit, lightning struck it three more times. The mind-boggling incident can scare anyone to their core. Following the strikes, the headlights of the SUV turn off which suggest that the electrical system of the car probably was fried. One can also see that the Jeep squatting indicating the tires were blown out after the strikes. Fortunately, the passengers of the car that comprised a married couple, a baby and a kid under two years escaped the lightning strikes without any injury.

The video received some interesting comments and some went ahead and shared similar experiences. Someone describing this electrical phenomenon said that this is how a new Tesla car is born whereas another said that it was a moment of the Greek god Zeus' arrival. Reports say a car getting struck by lightning is one of the most terrifying things one can imagine to happen, however, cars are a relatively safe place as the current gets routed to the ground from the metal skin.

Jeep Cherokee Grand is a five-seater SUV with a 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine that can create a power of 285.6 bhp at 6350 rpm and a peak torque of 347 Nm at 4300 rpm. The SUV also has a diesel variant.