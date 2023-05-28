HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jeep Recalls Nearly 90,000 Grand Cherokees Over A Faulty Steering Column. Details Here

Jeep recalls 90,000 Grand Cherokees over a faulty steering column. Details here

Jeep has issued a recall covering 90,000 Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L SUVs over a potentially disconnecting steering column. The SUV manufacturer says the affected Jeep models built between 2021 and 2023 come equipped with steering columns that may fail, leading to a loss of steering control.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2023, 14:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models covered by the recall come equipped with steering columns that may potentially disconnect, leading to a loss of steering control.
The 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models covered by the recall come equipped with steering columns that may potentially disconnect, leading to a loss of steering control.

The affected Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models claim to come with faulty steering wheels that have been compromised by a manufacturing error at the plant. The defect has made the 2022-2023 Grand Cherokee and the 2021-2023 Grand Cherokee L impacted by the recall. The recall campaign has impacted a total of 89,372 units of the Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models in the US.

Also Read : Planning to buy an all-electric Jeep Wrangler? You might have to wait till 2027

The recall campaign was initiated after the automaker received a report of a potential loss of steering condition. The auto company then launched an internal probe that found 15 warranty claims related to a steering column issue. However, the auto company said that it is not aware of any accidents, injuries or deaths related to the manufacturing error. The manufacturer also said that some of the Jeep SUVs had undergone repairs during the assembly process that were not right. As Jeep says, this has resulted in the incorrect installation of their intermediate shaft.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹77.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Avenger (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jeep Avenger
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The US auto manufacturer, in its analysis, has discovered that the improperly fitted intermediate shaft could disconnect from the U-joint, ultimately leading to a loss of steering control of the vehicle. This could result in a fatal crash. Jeep also says that the drivers of the affected vehicles may notice the problem by paying attention while steering the vehicle or by a noise when the vehicle is turning.

Jeep further stated that the voluntary recall of the affected vehicles would make sure the suspected cars are inspected and the faulty intermediate shafts are replaced.

First Published Date: 28 May 2023, 14:04 PM IST
TAGS: Car recall Vehicle recall
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 759 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city