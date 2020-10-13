Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed that his electric vehicle manufacturing company will enter the Indian market soon, possibly by next year. While there is little information about Tesla’s business plans for India, Tesla fans cannot seem to wait to see a Model 3 or Model Y on the streets.

Tesla has been receiving queries on how soon it plans to launch its cars in India. Replying to one such query on social media, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will probably release the details about where to book a Tesla car in India by January next year. He wrote, “Will release order configurator probably in Jan."

Earlier this month Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated that the US electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021.

"Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

"Thanks for waiting," Musk said.

Tesla's entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

However, Musk did not explain what Tesla’s business plan would be in India, given that the EV culture and infrastructure to support is still at a very nascent stage in the country when compared to US, European or even some of the Asian markets.

Tesla's entry into India, if it does take place, does not automatically mean opening of showrooms and selling of cars. The car maker is reportedly in talks to establish an R&D center in Bengaluru with its officials apparently in talks with the state government. An India entry, as mentioned by Musk, could be about this as well.