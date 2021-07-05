As Volvo is gearing up to introduce an all-electric version of its flagship XC90 SUV, it also thinking of chucking out the tradition of naming its cars using letters and numbers. According to reports, Volvo wants to adopt a new nomenclature to reinstate its arrival in the world of electrification.

Volvo recently unveiled its Concept Recharge car and this new model will not be called XC90 Recharge anymore. Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson said that this name won't do justice to the vehicle as it is one-of-its-kind. “This car will have a name, more like a [newborn] child. Calling that just a new XC90 would be wrong because this is the really a first of its kind," he was quoted.

Based on the company's concept of less but better, the new electric car looks quite futuristic. It has a large front shield instead of the grille which is complemented by an evolution of 'Thor's hammer' headlights with HD technology. The Volvo Concept Recharge will also comprise of LiDAR sensor giving the automaker a push in the sector of autonomous driving. The car also has a spacious interior as the seats have been repositioned. The all-new electric car will come with a 15-inch screen incorporating the next-generation infotainment system and connected services that Volvo is currently developing.

Reports also added that Volvo will produce the successor of XC90 in South Carolina along with the Polestar 3. Both of these will be based on the new Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2) platform. However, the outgoing XC90 may not move out right away. One may expect some updates before the car retires. The automaker also plans to build all of its vehicles in electric format by 2030.