Home News Electric air taxis aims for takeoff in Singapore by 2024

Electric air taxis aims for takeoff in Singapore by 2024

As Volocopter plans to expand in Asia, it is aiming to start electric air taxis in Singapore within two years.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 03:16 PM
A prototype of an electrical air-taxi drone by German start-up Volocopter. (File photo) (REUTERS)

Volocopter is planning to start electric air taxis in Singapore within two years and is currently in talks to offer flights to nearby destinations such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

As per a Bloomberg report, Chief Commercial Officer Christian Bauer says his company aims to operate a fleet of 10 to 20 air taxis around the popular tourist destinations of Marina Bay and Sentosa.

As part of the company’s Asian expansion move, Volocopter has also planned to set up maintenance operations in Singapore. Along with this, it is carrying out a feasibility study on manufacturing the electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft in Asia, including in the city-state.

(Also read | Paris dreams: Electric flying taxi routes possible for 2024 Olympics)

The company is still in the process of seeking certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to allow it to operate the air taxis in Europe as well as in Singapore, however, it has already started selling tickets for 15-minute joy flights. Bauer said Volocopter is one of the first eVTOL partners in Singapore. “ On manufacturing, we’re assessing that and we’re giving us the next 12 months to see if we should do it or if there are other potentials," he added.

(Also read | Heading to Rome? Get ready to board a flying taxi from airport soon)

In order to push its expansion in Asia, the company plans to increase its staffers from 10 in Singapore currently to 500 by 2030. It is also expecting to start providing parcel delivery services using its drones early next year in Chengdu in China in collaboration with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. It is also working with government authorities and companies in South Korea and Japan to provide flying taxi services, Bauer said.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 02:56 PM IST
TAGS: Volocopter Geely electric air taxis Flying taxis EV Electric vehicle electric mobility
