Volkswagen teases ID.Buzz electric microbus, says coming soon

Volkswagen has teased its much-awaited ID.Buzz electric minivan on its social media handle. The ID.Buzz is the electric version of the popular microbus that the Volkswagen had introduced in the 1960s.

The video gives a sneak peek into the design of the electric vehicle, showcasing its headlights and LED lighting.

The teaser also features the door handles of the EV that seems to be illuminated and the lights also project a distinctive pattern on the ground. Though the auto major is yet to reveal the technical specification of the electric microbus, the EV is expected to come in various variants that are from a cargo van to an autonomous one.

It has been earlier reported that the autonomous version of the EV along with the LiDAR system will also feature radar sensors, cameras and an onboard computer that can look up 400 metres ahead of the microbus. It will help the vehicle to detect any kind of obstacle. The system has been developed by Argo AI.

