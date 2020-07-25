Volkswagen rolls out its own charging service in Europe with 150,000 points

Volkswagen is rolling out its own charging service across Europe to coincide with the market launch of its ID. family electric vehicles. The carmaker is thus rounding off its “charging ecosystem" to make owning and charging battery-powered vehicles as convenient as possible.

Called 'We Charge', the service will let customers access over 150,000 public charging points via a single card or account. The service can be booked and used from mid-August. There will be a choice of three individual tariffs with features such as exclusive conditions for the IONITY high-power charging network.

The charging tariffs have been tailored to different user groups. We Charge Free basic tariff does not have a monthly fee and is best suited for drivers who only rarely use public charging points. The other two pricing packages are suited for regular and frequent drivers.

All the We Charge charging points can be located via Volkswagen's We Connect ID. app. The app also provides information on charging price and charging point availability. It further gives users the option to only show charging points that operate on green power. The We Charge service also provides users of ID. Charger with additional online services such as charging statistics, access management or remote control.

Volkswagen says that it plans to launch some 75 new electric models throughout the group in the next ten years. "As e-mobility increasingly takes to the road, public charging is becoming ever more important," explains Richard van Tatenhove, Head of Digital Charging Services at Volkswagen. Thus, the company's We Charge service becomes a complete package for convenient and sustainable charging of electric vehicles.