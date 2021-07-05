Volkswagen launches Over-the-Air operations, comfort updates for ID. family cars

Volkswagen will start rolling out the first over-the-air updates for its ID. family vehicles this month as it embarks on a path to become a software-oriented mobility provider. The updates related to operations, performance and comfort include enhanced light functionalities, optimised surroundings recognition and dynamic main beam control, among others.

The first model to benefit from the software update is the ID.3 electric car as the latest software version 'ID.Software2.3' will be delivered to its 'First Movers Club' customers this month. Updates for all other ID.3, ID.4 and ID.4 GTX customers will follow gradually.

The software updates are delivered to the electric ID. vehicles via mobile data transfer which reaches the central high-performance computers in the ID. models or the in-car application servers. It is possible to update up to 35 control units in the company's modern MEB platform vehicles via the Over-the-Air updates.

Volkswagen says that it has become the first high-volume manufacturer to regularly update software in its customer cars via mobile data transfer as the company looks to send software updates to its ID. vehicles every twelve weeks. "Volkswagen is moving up a gear when it comes to digitalisation. We are creating a totally new, digital customer experience with new functions and greater comfort," says Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

With its new 'Accelerate' strategy that includes regular software updates, Volkswagen aims to simply the car configuration process for its future customers. The company plans to standardised the hardware to a great extent without the need for the customer to decide on functions of their car when purchasing it. Customers will be able to add more functions and technology to the vehicles later via software updates. "Over-the-Air Updates will become the norm for customers – just like downloading the latest operating system on your smartphone." says Dirk Hilgenberg, CEO at CARIAD - Volkswagen's digitisation partner.