Auto News

Volkswagen achieves European CO2 emission goals

Volkswagen has revealed that carbon emissions from its passenger vehicles last year were around two per cent which is under European emission limits.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 09:22 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)

Volkswagen has stated that carbon emissions from passenger vehicles last year were around two per cent under the European target limits that stand at 118 grams per kilometre based on preliminary figures. Automakers BMW and Daimler also shared that they too have met European emission targets but both have not released the specific figures.

Volkswagen said in a statement that a total of 4,72,300 electric vehicles were delivered in the European Union, Norway and Iceland in 2021. It saw a growth of 64 per cent compared to figures in the preceding year. According to a report by Reuters, the proportion of battery-electric and hybrid vehicles among total sales increased by 17.2 per cent compared to 10.1 per cent in 2020.

(Also read | Volkswagen to pay $3.5 million for dieselgate settlement in this US state)

Volkswagen, in an earlier report, had mentioned that it sold a total of 3,69,000 electric vehicles around the globe in 2021 that included 2,63,000 BEVs and 1,06,000 PHEVs. It reported a 73 per cent growth in sales compared to 2020 when it sold 2,14,000 units around the world. More than 70,000 units of the electric vehicles were from the automaker's dedicated ID electric car family. Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen had shared the company achieved satisfactory sales facing intense challenges.

Volkswagen is also gearing up to bring its much-awaited ID.Buzz concept electric vehicle. The EV is going to make its world debut on March 9. Being seen as an electric successor of the popular Microbus, Volkswagen is yet to give out its official name. The concept EV made its first appearance in 2017.

(Also read | Order books for all-new Volkswagen Multivan now open in the UK)

The automaker has signed an MoU with Bosch as both the companies are aiming to industrialise the manufacturing process of battery cells. The companies have planned to set up a project unit to explore the possibilities of industrial-scale solutions for battery manufacturing in Europe.

 

 

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 09:22 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen BMW Daimler EVs electric vehicles electric mobility Volkswagen ID.Buzz
