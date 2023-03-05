Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Uttar Pradesh To Exempt Ev Buyers From Tax, Registration Fees For Three Years

Uttar Pradesh to exempt EV buyers from tax, registration fees for three years

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM
Follow us on:

The government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) has decided to do away with the road tax and registration fees on the purchase of electric vehicles, for three years from October 14, 2022. The exemption will be valid for five years on the purchase of electric vehicles manufactured in the state. The state government has issued orders to the RTOs of all the districts to ensure compliance with the instructions with immediate effect.

File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only (MINT_PRINT)

Apart from providing a 100 per cent tax exemption on electric vehicles (EV) sold and registered in the state from October 14, 2022, to October 13, 2025, in the fourth and fifth year of the effective period, a 100 per cent rebate will be given on EVs manufactured, sold and registered in the state.

Also Read : Here's how to not charge your EV

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government also provides a clarification on the meaning of electric vehicles. It mentions that EV refers to all automobiles using electric motors that are powered by batteries, ultracapacitors, or fuel cells. These include all two-, three-, and four-wheelers, Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV).

This decision will provide a sign of relief to 3,997 EV owners in Agra who have been charged taxes and the registration fee between October 14, 2022. Out of 11340 EVs registered with the Divisional Transport Office (RTO) of Agra, 3997 vehicles have been bought from October 14, 2022, till now. This includes 437 e-rickshaws, 30 cars, and the rest two-wheelers.

Additionally, the Central government provides subsidies on the purchase of electric vehicles. Together these reliefs provided by the Central and the state governments will reduce the cost of two-wheelers by 15,000 to 20,000 on-road and cars by up to 1 lakh.

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2023, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: EV electric vehicle electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS