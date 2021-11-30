'USA benefits greatly from Indian talent': Elon Musk on new Twitter CEO

In recent times, Musk has referred to India on numerous occasions but most of his messages were related to the entry of Tesla in the country. According to a regulatory filing, the firm has registered Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with Registrar of Companies (RoC) Bangalore.

While Musk appears to recognize the potential of Tesla electric cars here, he has also backed a call for reduction in import duties on electric vehicles.

Musk had even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the political leader had visited the Tesla HQ in California back in 2015.