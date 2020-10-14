US heavy-duty truck sales hit year's high in September: Industry body

US sales of heavy-duty trucks rose to their highest levels this year in September, data from industry body WardsAuto showed on Tuesday, signaling a slow recovery in the economy that has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales of Class 8 trucks, which have three or more axles, rose to 19,126 in September but were still down nearly 33% compared with the same month last year, when volumes touched 28,258 units.

Daimler Trucks North America's Freightliner sold 7,713 units, the highest among all truckmakers, but was down 33.8% compared with a year earlier.

Paccar Inc's Kenworth reported second-highest sales of 2,800 units, down 26.9% from the 2019 period.

Volvo Trucks North America, a unit of Volvo AB, became the only truckmaker to report an increase in sales which rose 0.5% to 1,960 trucks.

