HT Auto
Home News Up to 40,000 discount on Tata Safari, Harrier, Nexon in February 2022

Up to 40,000 discount on Tata Safari, Harrier, Nexon in February 2022

The new Tata Tiago and Tigor cars are currently available with a cash discount of 10,000 and an exchange bonus of 10,000.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 04:18 PM
Tata Safari 
Tata Safari 

Tata Motors has rolled out new offers and discounts on its models for the month of February. Customers can available benefits up to 40,000 on Tata cars such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in February 2022. These benefits can be used by customers in the form of exchange bonuses, cash exchange bonuses, as well as corporate benefits.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: PLI scheme for auto sector likely to create 7.5 lakh more jobs in 5 years)

For starters, the new Tata Tiago and Tigor are currently available with a cash discount of 10,000 and an exchange bonus of 10,000. However, it is to be noted, that these offers are not applicable on the newly introduced CNG trims of the Tiago and Tigor. Apart from this, the homegrown carmaker is also additionally offering 2,500 as a rural discount, 3,000 as a corporate benefit, and 3,000 for the health care workers.

Moving on to the Nexon compact SUV, this car is available with an exchange bonus of 15,000, along with a 3,000 discount under the corporate and health workers scheme on petrol trims and 5,000 discount for the diesel iterations. It is to be noted that the offers are applicable on the entire Nexon range except the Dark Edition range.

(Also Read: Tata Punch one-off Kaziranga edition to be auctioned at IPL 2022)

Tata's big boys Harrier and Safari come with an exchange bonus of 40,000. In addition to that, Harrier gets 5,000 discount each for rural discount, corporate discount, and health care workers scheme. And this offer is valid across the variants of the car.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 04:16 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Motor India Tata Safari Tata Tiago Tata Tigor Tata Nexon Tata Harrier
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Lexus drops more images of all-electric LFA successor: How the e-supercar looks?
Lexus drops more images of all-electric LFA successor: How the e-supercar looks?
In pics: Fourth-generation Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo makes debut
In pics: Fourth-generation Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo makes debut
Make provision in Scrappage policy to boost new-vehicle demand: Parliament panel
Make provision in Scrappage policy to boost new-vehicle demand: Parliament panel
Honda City and Jazz pass Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating
Honda City and Jazz pass Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city