Up to 40,000 discount on Tata Safari, Harrier, Nexon in February 2022

Tata Motors has rolled out new offers and discounts on its models for the month of February. Customers can available benefits up to ₹40,000 on Tata cars such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in February 2022. These benefits can be used by customers in the form of exchange bonuses, cash exchange bonuses, as well as corporate benefits.

For starters, the new Tata Tiago and Tigor are currently available with a cash discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000. However, it is to be noted, that these offers are not applicable on the newly introduced CNG trims of the Tiago and Tigor. Apart from this, the homegrown carmaker is also additionally offering ₹2,500 as a rural discount, ₹3,000 as a corporate benefit, and ₹3,000 for the health care workers.

Moving on to the Nexon compact SUV, this car is available with an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, along with a ₹3,000 discount under the corporate and health workers scheme on petrol trims and ₹5,000 discount for the diesel iterations. It is to be noted that the offers are applicable on the entire Nexon range except the Dark Edition range.

Tata's big boys Harrier and Safari come with an exchange bonus of ₹40,000. In addition to that, Harrier gets ₹5,000 discount each for rural discount, corporate discount, and health care workers scheme. And this offer is valid across the variants of the car.

