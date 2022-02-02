HT Auto
Home News Union Budget 2022: Decoding tax on unblended petrol and diesel

Union Budget 2022: Decoding tax on unblended petrol and diesel

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed 2 per litre excise duty on unblended fuel from October 1 during her Budget 2022 speech on Tuesday.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 09:52 AM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed ₹2 per litre excise duty on unblended fuel from October 1 during her Budget 2022 speech on Tuesday. (File photo) (PTI)
Petrol and diesel prices across the country has been stable for a while after a halt in daily price revision. However, things will change in a few months when the Centre's proposal to hike price kick in in the form of excise duty on unblended fuel. This will result in a straight 2 hike per litre for diesel.

During her presentation of the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed 2 per litre excise duty on unblended fuel from October 1. "Blending of fuel is a priority of this Government. To encourage the efforts for blending of fuel, unblended fuel shall attract an additional differential excise duty of 2 per litre from the 1st day of October 2022," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

The reason why petrol will escape this excise duty is that currently 8.5 percent ethanol is blended or mixed in petrol to reduce oil import. Blended petrol is presently available in nearly 80 percent of the country. For the rest of the areas, there will be a push from the oil companies to procure ethanol to mix with petrol. Though, according to industry experts, the next few months may not be enough to cover the entire country.

Last year, the Centre announced a target to achieve 20 percent ethanol-blending with petrol to 2025 to reduce dependency on costly oil imports. It also aims to achieve 10 per cent ethanol blending by the end of this year.

Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary, said, "We have also collected data on what is not being blended and this is something to push the petroleum companies to ensure that they do the blending. Our desire is not to collect the tax because it would be very minimal. The desire is the blending happens and to an extent, it benefits the country."

Currently, places like the North East and Jammu & Kashmir and few more places in the South and Rajasthan do not have a supply of ethanol-blended petrol. While it may be possible to supply blended petrol in Rajasthan and southern parts of the country by October, North East may have to wait longer and pay premium for petrol too.

Diesel, on the other hand, will so no reprieve from the imminent hike. Blending of diesel in India is still at an experimental level. Instead of ethanol, extracts from non-edible oilseeds are used as experiment to blend in diesel.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel petrol price diesel price unblended petrol unblended diesel ethanol Budget Budget 2022 Union Budget Union Budget 2022 Nirmala Sitharaman
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Watch: Rivian R1T electric pickup truck shows off its drive modes
Watch: Rivian R1T electric pickup truck shows off its drive modes
Aston Martin aims to break Porsche Cayenne's Nurburgring record with DBX707
Aston Martin aims to break Porsche Cayenne's Nurburgring record with DBX707
Aston Martin DB707 promises 707 PS of power, comes as world's most powerful SUV
Aston Martin DB707 promises 707 PS of power, comes as world's most powerful SUV
Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second
Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second
New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report
New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report

