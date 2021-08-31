UK motorists may be fined heavily for unrestrained pets in cars

A very bizarre incident where a dog was found to steer the wheel of a car besides its owner has forced authorities in the United Kingdom to impose a heavy fine on drivers who have unrestrained pets in their vehicles. Despite highway codes in the country that state that pets

must be comfortably restrained while being driven so that it does not distract the driver or injure anyone else or even themselves, there have been several violations including the one mentioned above that took place in Leicestershire.

A driver was found driving a white Vauhall Adam with his pet dog in his lap. The pet also had its paws on the driver's hand while the person was steering the car. A report by The Sun mentioned that the canine also blocked the front windscreen of the car.

The Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter to inform drivers that driving with unrestrained pets is not advised at all. The department tweeted, “If you have a poorly puppy we advise you don’t let it sit on your lap and put its paws on your arms whilst you’re driving. we also strongly advise you don’t let it put its paws on the steering wheel and completely obstruct your view! Driver dealt with & dog moved to the boot!"

While it is stated that not obeying Highway Code doesn't carry a direct penalty, drivers can be pulled over by officials and can also be fined up to £1,000 if they are found driving without properly restraining their pets. This can also go up to £5,000 and nine penalty points if the case goes to court if the driver is found to drive recklessly. And in an extreme case, the driver could be banned or be compelled to take a re-test.