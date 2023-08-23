HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Uber India Rolls Out ‘group Rides’ Feature: What Is It And How To Use To Save Money

Uber rolls out ‘Group Rides’ feature: What is it and how to use to save money

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2023, 15:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Uber India recently launched its ‘Group Rides’ feature for its customers in India. The feature allows an individual customer to share their respective Uber rides with up to three other commuters if all the commuters are travelling to the same destination.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Uber India is promising a more economical way of commuting between two points as commuters can now share their rides on the app-based taxi-hailing service. The US-based company, in fact, claims that an individual sharing his or her Uber ride can save up to 30 per cent on the eventual payment by making use of the feature.

The Uber Group Rides feature is the cab service equivalent of car pooling and can be shared by four persons who know each other. “With Group Rides, we are offering customers the option to save more while they are riding with people they know," said Nitish Bhushan, Director of Central Operations, Uber India. "Not only do riders save money and arrive at the common destination together, they also do the good deed of reducing vehicles on the road by getting more butts in fewer cars."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹ 85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹1.2 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 85.41 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹ 85.5 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
₹86,391***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

How to use Group Rides' feature on Uber app:

  • Ensure the Uber mobile application is updated.
  • Go to the ‘Services’ tab on the mobile application. Next select ‘Group Rides’
  • Enter the destination
  • At the prompt for adding friends to this ride, select the contact with whom one needs to share his or her ride.
  • A link is sent to the selected contacts who will have the option of adding their destination, if it is on the way.
  • Driver and car will be assigned as per usual process.

Uber India is underlining the cost-effective benefit as well as the fact that ride sharing will bring down the number of vehicles on otherwise mostly congested Indian city roads.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2023, 15:22 PM IST
TAGS: Uber Ola

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 299 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.