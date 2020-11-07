TVS registers Fiero 125 name: What it means?

TVS has registered Fiero 125 name for a possible 125 cc commuter motorcycle which could go on sale in the future. For the uninitiated, the company used to retail Fiero motorcycle which was quite a popular brand in the 90's. The name will most likely be resurrected for a commuter which will rival the likes of Honda SP125 motorcycle. Apart from this, the company has also registered Zepplin R in the past which could be used for a premium cruiser.

The launch of Fiero 125 will see the return of the South Indian automaker in the 125 cc segment as it's been quite sometime since the automaker sold a motorcycle in this segment.

While the original Fiero motorcycle was a sporty motorcycle, in its resurrected form it could very well be a commuter which appeals to a similar set of audience as the Honda SP 125 and offers a mix of strong performance and attractive features. As far as its launch is concerned, it could be introduced sometime around late 2021 or early 2022 and might be priced somewhere in the range of ₹60,000 to ₹70,000.

The company has also recently announced the launch of updated Apache RTR 200 4V which now comes segment-first riding modes. It also gets a dedicated ride mode switch which changes the riding modes on the go. It also sports adjustable front suspension which is also first-in-segment. This is a premium Showa suspension setup. It has been priced at ₹1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).