TVS produces over 1 lakh BMW 310cc series motorcycles from Hosur plant
Exports of the BMW G 310 R and BMW 310 GS motorcycles commenced in December 2016 from TVS' Hosur plant.
The landmark has been achieved in less than five years of commencement of production.
TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced that the production of the BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series of motorcycles has crossed 100,000 units. The 100,000th unit of the bike was rolled out from the TVS Motor’ Hosur facility by KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company and Rainer Baumel, Head of Products, 1-, 2-Cylinder and Urban Mobility, BMW Motorrad.
Commenting on this milestone, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to achieve a historic milestone in our journey with BMW Motorrad today. This achievement is a strong testimony to the success of our eight-year partnership, which has created a common learning platform for both companies. Our partnership has been truly exceptional for creating aspirational products made for the global market. We are proud to be a part of this journey and look forward to continuing the partnership with BMW Motorrad."
TVS Motor Company’s Hosur manufacturing plant is responsible for producing 10% of BMW Motorrad’s volumes globally. Exports of the BMW G 310 R and BMW 310 GS motorcycles commenced in December 2016 from TVS's Hosur plant.
Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, “Our strong synergies with TVS Motor Company have led to the development of impressive offerings in the Sub-500cc segment. Since their launch, both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity. With the roll out of the 100,000 unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series, these two agile all-rounders are an integral part of BMW Motorrad’s success story. We look forward to the future of our cooperation with TVS Motor Company."