TVS Motor appoints Venkat Viswanathan as technical advisor for EV ops

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2022, 02:56 PM IST PTI

  • Venkat Viswanathan is currently an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University.

  • He brings broad expertise in energy storage and Li-ion batteries, specifically to electric vehicles and planes.

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has appointed Venkat Viswanathan as Technical Advisor for its electric mobility operations.

Viswanathan is currently an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and is a global leader in the field of advanced batteries for electric mobility.

He brings broad expertise in energy storage and Li-ion batteries, specifically to electric vehicles and planes.

This association will significantly enhance TVS Motor Company's battery technology capabilities and strengthen its commitment to offer best-in-class green mobility globally, the company said in a statement.

"He is a thought leader in the field of innovations of advanced battery technology," TVS Motor Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said adding the association with Viswanathan will further reinforce the company's commitment to electrification.

His major strides in battery technology will give the company a competitive edge in delivering value for money, superior technology, and aspirational electric vehicles to meet the fast-evolving customer needs, Venu stated.

TVS has earmarked an investment of 1,000 crore for electric mobility. The company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

  • First Published Date : 05 Jan 2022, 02:54 PM IST