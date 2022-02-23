Copyright © HT Media Limited
TVS clocks one million two-wheeler exports in FY21-22

TVS clocks one million two-wheeler exports in FY21-22

Key export model included TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS Raider, and TVS Neo series. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 12:50 PM
Photo of TVS Apache RR310 BS 6 

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced that it clocked one million units of two-wheeler exports in FY21-22. The company has achieved the export milestone in a financial year for the first time. Key export models included TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS Raider, and TVS Neo series.

The company has attributed the achievement to a significant increase in global motorcycle sales. The company has a presence across 80 countries around the world including in regions of Africa, Southeast Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, and Central and Latin America.

TVS is also looking to enter more markets in Europe and North America. “We have a strong focus on expanding and bolstering our market presence across global markets with an exciting range of products that cater to the fast-evolving mobility needs of every customer segment," said the company's Director and CEO, KN Radhakrishnan.

(Also read | TVS Motor reports highest-ever revenue, profit in third quarter)

The two-wheeler major envisions working towards becoming a global player in personal mobility solutions. “We are excited to continue building on this positive momentum as we expand into newer geographies with attractive products and new first in segment, technology offerings," said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of the company.

In a separate development, the company earlier this month registered the Fiero 125 nameplate in the country. The new trademark has been given validity up to November 2, 2030. The motorcycle was rumoured to arrive in India last year and the new nameplate registration only fuels the fire.

While currently there are not much details available on the motorcycle's arrival, it is expected to share the underpinnings with the already available TVS Raider 125 in India. It indicates that the Fiero 125 could use Raider's 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve engine. This unit has been rated to produce 11.2bhp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.

 

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 12:39 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company TVS Apache TVS HLX TVS Raider TVS Neo
