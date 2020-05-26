Regular commuters between Delhi and Ghaziabad found themselves stuck in a massive traffic jam at the border after the UP administration decided to seal it. Since Monday evening, several vehicles were caught stuck at the border soon after the Ghaziabad district administration took the decision to seal the border between the two cities.

Police at the border checkpost stopped vehicles to check e-passes before allowing anyone to pass, which led to the long traffic queue at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. The decision to seal the border before people could return from work led to confusion and chaos among the commuters.

The decision to seal the border came after Ghaziabad witnessed a surge of 10 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The district administration issued an order saying, "In Ghaziabad district, there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. A large chunk of these cases are linked to those who travel between Delhi and Ghaziabad. Hence, on the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer, the district administration has decided to seal the Delhi-Ghaziabad border until further orders."

The district administration has also issued a clarification on who will need e-passes to cross the border. Heavy vehicles or trucks carrying goods, vehicles involved in banking service and essential services and medicines will be allowed passage without questioning. The order said that people employed in essential services, like doctors, paramedical staff, police, media personnel and bank employees, will be allowed to go and will not require passes. Their identity cards will be enough.

However, people working with the central and Delhi government offices, would be required to produce temporary passes. "A lot of third and fourth class government officials live in Ghaziabad who work in Delhi. A government guideline says its offices are working at a 33 per cent strength. All such government employees who constitute that 33 per cent can get a travel pass issued to them which can be on a daily basis or weekly basis," the order said.

The order also asked the government employees to enter Delhi before 9 am and return to Ghaziabad after 6 pm.

The order also stated that in case of emergency residents willing to get e-passes will have to apply.