Commuters in the national capital region continued to suffer as multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed with the ongoing farmers' agitation entering the ninth day on Friday.

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as along with Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, Jharoda, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders were closed for all kinds of traffic movement.

The traffic police said that NH-44 is closed from both sides.

Among the borders with Uttar Pradesh, the Gazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic, along with the Chilla border on Noida Link Road.

The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternative routes via National Highway (NH)-8/Bhopra/Apsara border/Peripheral expressway.

Commuters coming from Ghazipur to Delhi have been advised to avoid the NH-24 and use Apsara/Bhopra/DND instead.

People have also been advised to avoid the Noida Link Road for coming to Delhi and use DND instead.

The police have also diverted the traffic coming from UP's Ghaziabad towards Delhi from Mohan Nagar.

On the other hand, Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers, while Jhatikara border is open only for the two-wheeler traffic.

A large number of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have gathered in and around Delhi in protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.

The Centre is scheduled to hold the fifth round of talks with the representatives of farmers on December 5.

On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre, during which, they said the government talked of some amendments to the farm laws.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the government has given assurance concerning minimum support price.

"It seems that their stand over MSP will be fine. The talks have made little progress," Tikait said.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind.

"The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions is held on Saturday," the minister said.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

