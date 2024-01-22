Traffic Alert in view of Republic Day parade dress rehearsal in Central Delhi

In preparation for the Republic Day parade, a full dress rehearsal is scheduled to take place in central Delhi on Tuesday, 23 Jan, 2024, affecting vehicular traffic, according to an advisory issued by the police. Commuters are urged to plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconveniences.

As the Reepublic Day nears, full dress reharsals for the Republic Day parade are to be scheduled from Tuesday onwads. Police as issued an advisory urg

The rehearsal, mirroring the parade route, will commence at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk, proceeding through Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhas Marg before concluding at the Red Fort.

To facilitate the smooth passage of the parade, Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be closed to traffic from 6 pm on Monday until the end of the rehearsal on Tuesday. No cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Monday till the parade concludes. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed to traffic from 9.15 am on Tuesday until the parade passes Tilak Marg.

Starting from 10.30 am on Tuesday, traffic in both directions will be restricted on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhas Marg, with cross-traffic permitted based on the parade's movement.

The advisory recommends commuters avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm, emphasising the importance of planning journeys in advance. Metro services will continue operating from all stations during the dress rehearsal, except boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations from 5 am to 12 pm.

While no restrictions are imposed on traffic from north Delhi to New Delhi or Old Delhi railway stations, the advisory advises early planning to mitigate potential delays. City bus movements will be curtailed at various points, with diversions and route changes mentioned in the advisory.

No heavy or light goods vehicles will be allowed into Delhi from 11 pm on Monday until the parade concludes. Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms is prohibited over the National Capital Territory of Delhi until February 15.

The advisory concludes by urging motorists to adhere to traffic rules and follow instructions from personnel deployed at intersections.

First Published Date: