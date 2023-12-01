HT Auto
Toyota sells over 17,000 units in India in November, now eyes even bigger number

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday announced it had registered a growth of 51 per cent in the month of November when compared to the same month of 2022, by selling 17,818 units in the country. The company had sold 11,765 units in November of last year.

Toyota
File photo: Workers make checks at a trim inspection line on the Innova Crysta compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) production line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. (Bloomberg)
Toyota
File photo: Workers make checks at a trim inspection line on the Innova Crysta compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) production line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Toyota's charge in India has always been based on the popularity of two models - Fortuner and Innova Crysta. And while the SUV and the MPV remain the leaders in their individual segments, the company says it has also witnessed a high level of traction for Urban Cruiser Hyryder, its mid-size SUV launched in 2022.

Also watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review

Cumulative sales for Toyota in India for calendar year 2023 has now reached 2.10 lakh units, up by around 40 per cent from 1.50 lakh units in the same time frame of calendar year 2022 - first 11 months. And the company is now looking to close 2023, which also say it completing 25 years in the country, on a high with a healthy order bank to fulfil. “We recorded a strong festive season with healthy bookings, and we are extremely thrilled to see the market responding very positively to our entire product range," said Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor. “Popular models, like the Hilux, Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the New Innova Crysta continue to steer our growth. The ever-loved Fortuner and Legender continue mark their strong presence by upholding segment leadership."

Toyota also offers models like Vellfire, Rumion, Camry Hybrid and Glanza in the Indian market. The focus now is on an investment of 3,300 crores which will help it to set up its third plant in the country. This plant too would be located in Karnataka's Bidadi, near Bengaluru and is expected to ramp up production capacity by around one lakh units per annum while generating additional employment opportunities for around 2,000 persons. And with the popularity of SUVs expected to continue in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV market), Toyota believes it is well poised for even more impressive performance come 2024.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST
TAGS: Fortuner Hilux Urban Cruiser Hyryder Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Innova Crysta Fortuner Urban Cruiser Hyryder

