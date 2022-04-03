Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Toyota Motor Might Stop Manufacturing Vehicles In Uk. Here's Why

Toyota Motor might stop manufacturing vehicles in UK. Here's why

Toyota UK said in an interaction that it planned to be ready to sell its vehicles with zero emissions in the UK and western Europe by 2035.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 03 Apr 2022, 01:55 PM
File photo of Toyota logo (AP)

Toyota Motor has threatened to stop manufacturing operations in the UK because of a government policy that mandates it to rapidly switch to fully electric vehicles, a Times of London report stated. The company has already made the city's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps aware of its concerns about the transition phase, and banning of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2030.

While the plan includes allowing hybrid vehicles until 2035, the requirements could mandate a minimum electric range rather than Toyota’s self-charging hybrids, the report stated. As per the UK's Zero Emission Vehicle mandate, a rising percentage of automakers’ new sales are required to be zero emission models from 2024, the report stated. Those automakers that do not hit the target will need to pay a penalty or buy credits from competitors who surpass the threshold. The quotas and penalties for this requirement hasn't yet been made public.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Gloster
1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 30.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Toyota to produce eight lakh cars a month globally as chip shortage persists)

Toyota UK told the publication that it planned to be ready to sell its vehicles with zero emissions in the UK and western Europe by 2035, which is five years later than the UK's Zero Emission Vehicle mandate.

The company, however, has been betting big on alternative fuels and is pressing ahead with the development of cars that run on cleaner fuels. Even though the world is moving towards electric vehicles, companies like Toyota, Subaru and Mazda want to explore the potential of other alternatives.

The chiefs of all three Japanese auto companies believe that a variety of technologies, in addition to EVs, will contribute to cleaner transport over the coming decades. However, their approach of maintaining a broad range of options has drawn criticism from those who believe that they will be left behind in the race to battery-powered cars.

 

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2022, 01:54 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Motor electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility hybrid vehicles
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS