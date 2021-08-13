Toyota launches virtual showroom owing to pandemic

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that it has launched a virtual showroom to digitalise customer experience amid the pandemic. This showroom will enable customers to look through their Toyota vehicles online and will also help them to book the car, said the company in a statement.

The showroom has been integrated with payment gateway and it will soon facilitate the offers from the brand, finance options, loan applications and other services in the future, said a report by PTI.

(Also read | Toyota debuts Fortuner GR Sport variant with rear-wheel drive)

Through the virtual showroom, prospective customers can select the vehicle of their choice and get a 360-degree external and internal view. They can also check out all the available variants and colour options. It will enable the customers to switch on the lights, open and close the doors, check the top features in the day or night modes and get variant-wise prices, said the automaker. One can also check out how the vehicle will look when parked in the garage or portico with the help of augmented reality mode on their smartphones.

TKM associate general manager (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani informed due to the pandemic such a step has been taken for benefitting the customers. “Last year, as COVID-19 disrupted the purchase lifecycle, we took immediate steps to digitalise our sales process by making available pricing, offers and booking in the online realm," Sigamani was quoted in the report. He also added that the company will introduce new solutions and tools leveraging digital technologies to further improve customers’ buying experience.

(Also read | New Toyota Land Cruiser launched, all-terrain might now with fingerprint sensor)

TKM said that it is integrating all its dealer partners onto the new platform and will soon make the virtual showroom available on the websites of all its dealer partners.

(With inputs from PTI)