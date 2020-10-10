Toyota Kirloskar Motor partners with Myles to expand car subscription services

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently announced that it has collaborated with Myles Automotive Technologies in order to expand its car subscription services for individual customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Apart from the new joint venture, the company also announced the introduction of shorter subscription periods of 12 and 18 months, it said in a press note sent recently. Thanks to the new services, customers will now be free to choose from flexible subscription tenures ranging from 12, 18, 24, 36 or 48 months and annual running kilometres usage for a fixed monthly rental through Myles.

The automaker said, the monthly rental includes vehicle usage cost, insurance coverage, road tax, registration, maintenance for km opted and 24x7 roadside assistance. All this will be handled by Myles along with TKM dealers

The monthly rental will start from as low as ₹19,808 for Toyota Glanza and ₹45,721 for Innova Crysta. The amount depends up on the model, kilometres opted, tenure, and subscription rental.

"We have been experiencing good response for our subscription service since the launch in August this year. We are optimistic that the tie-up with Myles will provide the subscription service further impetus," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said.

Commenting on the partnership, Myles Automotive Technologies Founder and CEO Sakshi Vij said the tie-up with TKM is important for the company considering the increasing customer aspiration to drive a Toyota vehicle, many of which are iconic and have enjoyed segment leadership over the years in the Indian market.

TKM offers a subscription program in India through a newly launched vertical, Toyota's Mobility Service (TMS).