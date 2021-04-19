Toyota bZ4X
The bZ4X - developed by Toyota and Subaru - is a compact SUV that is based on its popular Rav-4. It, however, has been built on a completely new platform and gets sharp styling cues on the outside and quite a contemporary cabin within, complete with a yoke-type steering wheel.
The EV combines a long wheelbase with a short overhang which helps with its design as well as creates space on the inside. It also adopts a new AWD system.
The company states that the concept version also point to use of solar power that can be harnessed to fuel the vehicle. While the production version of the EV will primarily be for China and Japan - obvious because China is the world's largest EV market and Japan is Toyota's home base, it will also be taken to global shores by mid-2022.