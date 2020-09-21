Toyota, Denyo jointly develop hydrogen fuel cell power supply vehicle

Toyota Motor and outdoor power sources company Denyo have announced that they have jointly developed a fuel cell power supply vehicle that uses hydrogen to generate electricity. The vehicle can act as a large-scaled power supply, delivering electricity when and where needed. For example, it can provide energy to disaster-stricken areas without power and entertainment venues such as outdoor concerts.

The zero-emission vehicle will reduce carbon emissions and can supply power for up to 72 hours continuously. It carries about 65 kilograms of hydrogen in its 27 tanks that enables it to travel long distances and generate power for long periods of time. The vehicle also generates up to 450 liters of water as a by-product of power generation that can further be used for showers or other purposes.

Toyota and Denyo also plan to start verification tests of the vehicle with the aim of commercializing it in order to help create a sustainable society. During the tests, the vehicle will be compared against conventional engine-based power generators to verify the unique characteristics of fuel cell power supply systems. The tests will further study such vehicles' impact on various load equipment and reductions of CO2 emissions.

Toyota says that it aims to dramatically reduce on-road CO2 emissions and to do so, the company will continue working hard to develop and promote the use of electrified vehicles, moving forward.

Currently, many power supply vehicles use diesel engines to provide power to the vehicle on the road and when generating electricity. These emit substances such as greenhouse gases that are harmful for the environment. On the other hand, fuel cell power supply vehicles use hydrogen-based fuel cells to provide power which eliminates carbon emissions.