New Toyota Vellfire premium MPV gets ADAS, hybrid powertrain. Indian launch soon?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 22, 2023

New Vellfire gets aggressive front bumper and vertical slats on the grille

It is expected to hit global roads some time next year 

The MPV is also sold in India and the latest version is expected to be launched here as well

 The MPV now packs in two petrol engines, and one of them combines with hybrid technology

 Check product page

The engines will come mated to either a Direct Shift 8-speed auto unit or Electric continuously variable unit

New Vellfire will also offer Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology

It comes equipped with Toyota's Safety Sense technology which offers Proactive Driving Assist

Inside, there are features like multi-operational touch panel, heated leg- and arm-rests, and massagers

A Super-Long Overhead Console houses several control buttons on the roof
For detailed report...
Click Here