New Toyota Vellfire premium MPV gets ADAS, hybrid powertrain. Indian launch soon?

New Vellfire gets aggressive front bumper and vertical slats on the grille
It is expected to hit global roads some time next year
The MPV is also sold in India and the latest version is expected to be launched here as well
The MPV now packs in two petrol engines, and one of them combines with hybrid technology
The engines will come mated to either a Direct Shift 8-speed auto unit or Electric continuously variable unit
New Vellfire will also offer Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology
It comes equipped with Toyota's Safety Sense technology which offers Proactive Driving Assist
Inside, there are features like multi-operational touch panel, heated leg- and arm-rests, and massagers
A Super-Long Overhead Console houses several control buttons on the roof