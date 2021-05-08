Top 10 cars sold in India in April: Maruti WagonR leads the pack

Top 10 cars sold in India in April: Maruti WagonR leads the pack3 min read . 11:43 AM IST
Though there were little surprises about the cars that feature on the list, some of the best-sellers in previous months have dropped a few places.
April 2020 was a forgettable month for the auto industry. Lockdown across the country due to Covid-19 pandemic meant that none of the carmakers could sell even a single vehicle in India during that period. However, April 2021 has been a far better month in that sense. But volumes have gone down for most amid a second wave of Covid-19.
Here is a quick look at the cars Indians bought the most last month.
Leading the pack last month was Maruti's WagonR, a surprise given how its other premium hatchbacks like Baleno and Swift have been dominating sales charts for the past one year. It has taken a leap from number three on the list in March to the top last month after Maruti sold a total of 18,656 units of WagonR in April. However, it is still less than what the carmaker could sell in March, which stood at 18,757 units.
Maruti WagonR pipped one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country - the Swift - to become number one. Maruti Swift has been the best-seller for the Indian car manufacturer for quite some time now. However, in April this year, Swift's sale has gone down by around 2,600 units compared to March 2021.
Maruti could sell a total of 18,316 units of this car against 21,714 units in the previous month.
Maruti Alto at number three on the list was yet another small surprise. Though the iconic small car from the Maruti stable has been quite consistent in terms of sales, it was losing out to the more premium and modern models from the carmaker in recent times. Yet, it managed to climb back to top three with 17,303 units sold in April 2021. In March, Maruti could sell 17,401 units of Alto.
The bigger surprise on the list was how Maruti Baleno, one of the best performing premium hatchbacks in the country has dropped down to number four, especially after staying on top for the past few months. Maruti saw a drop of nearly 5,000 units of Baleno last month, as the premium hatchback clocked just 16,384 units against 21,217 units in March this year.
Till March this year, Hyundai Creta SUV had held its place as the last in the list of top five cars sold in India. However, in April, it lost out to a sedan. Maruti's small sedan Dzire was the surprise entry in top five last month. The company has sold a total of 14,073 units of this car in April, up by almost 3,000 units in March when Maruti sold 11,434 Dzire sedans.
At number six on the list is Hyundai Creta SUV. The Korean carmaker's best-seller in India has been consistent since its launch in March last year. In April, Hyundai sold 12,463 units of Creta SUVs, down by a few hundred in March when it sold 12,640 units. Creta remains the only mid-size SUV on the list of top 10 cars sold in India increasing its gap with rival Kia Seltos SUV even more.
Hyundai i10 Grand Nios climbed up to number seven on the list in April after the carmaker sold 11,540 units. But the premium hatchback from the Korean carmaker has not been as successful as its rivals from Maruti yet. In March, Hyundai sold 11,020 units of Grand i10 against 10,270 units it could sell in February this year.
Maruti Eeco, the only minivan on the list, has lost its position by two places since March this year. With 11,469 units sold last month, Eeco is placed at number eight. However, its sales has remained one of the most consistent over the past few months. Maruti sold 11,547 Eeco cars in March, compared to 11,891 units it sold in February, 2021.
In the battle for the last two positions on the list were two sub-compact SUVs. After a while, Hyundai's Venue has come up trumps against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in April. But barely. Hyundai sold 11,245 units of Venue last month, just 25 units more than Brezza. In the previous month, Hyundai had sold 10,722 units of the sub-compact SUV.
Last, but by no means the least, on the list is Maruti's sub-compact SUV Vitara Brezza. A slight drop in sales has brought it down from eighth position to tenth. In April Maruti sold 11,220 units of Brezza, down from 11,274 units in March.
