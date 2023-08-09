HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Too Drunk To Drive? This Country Will Offer Free Cab Rides. Here Is Why

Too drunk to drive? This country will offer free cab rides. Here is why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2023, 07:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

You don't have any excuse anymore to drink like a fish and still choose to drive back home. Not in Italy at least where the country's government plans to push out a pilot project to allow drunk persons to avail free cab services. Spent all your money on booze and nothing left for the cab? No worries.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Drinking alcohol excessively can be detrimental to the human body but driving under the influence is far more risky, not just for the driver but for fellow motorists and pedestrians as well. While it is illegal to drive under the influence in Italy as well, the country has seen many accidents and incidents where the accused was behind the wheel despite having one too many. As such, the government here plans to roll out a novel free cab service for persons under the influence.

According to media reports, the pilot project will be introduced at six nightclubs in cities like Puglia, Tuscany and Veneto. It is further reported that funding for the program will be provided by deputy PM Matteo Salvini who is also the Transport Minister in the Italian government. “Free taxis at the end of the night for those who have drunk too much," he wrote on X, the micro-blogging platform which was previously called Twitter.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Gt Force Drive Plus (HT Auto photo)
Gt Force Drive Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gt Force Drive Pro (HT Auto photo)
Gt Force Drive Pro
₹ 67,801 - 90,530**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Dio 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Dio 125
₹ 83,400 - 91,300**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto 7g
₹83,999***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2f (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Faast F2f
₹83,999***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2t (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Faast F2t
₹ 84,999 - 88,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The driving force behind the idea to provide free cab services to drunk persons is to bring down the potentially deadly accidents in the country. While deterrence in the form of heavy fines and penalties do exist here, it has not helped clamp down on unfortunate incidents and now, the free cab service could potentially change the scenario.

Three cheers to free rides, hic!

The move to provide free cab service to drunk patrons at nightclubs has been generally well-received by people. While owners of drinking establishments feel that it will bolster footfall, many locals say it will provide them with the opportunity to unwind without worrying about how best to get back home safely. It is also believed that the free cab service could benefit tourists looking to cut loose at a club while still ensuring their personal safety.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2023, 07:58 AM IST
TAGS: Car accident Car crash Road accident

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.