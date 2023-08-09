Too drunk to drive? This country will offer free cab rides. Here is why

You don't have any excuse anymore to drink like a fish and still choose to drive back home. Not in Italy at least where the country's government plans to push out a pilot project to allow drunk persons to avail free cab services. Spent all your money on booze and nothing left for the cab? No worries.

Drinking alcohol excessively can be detrimental to the human body but driving under the influence is far more risky, not just for the driver but for fellow motorists and pedestrians as well. While it is illegal to drive under the influence in Italy as well, the country has seen many accidents and incidents where the accused was behind the wheel despite having one too many. As such, the government here plans to roll out a novel free cab service for persons under the influence.

According to media reports, the pilot project will be introduced at six nightclubs in cities like Puglia, Tuscany and Veneto. It is further reported that funding for the program will be provided by deputy PM Matteo Salvini who is also the Transport Minister in the Italian government. “Free taxis at the end of the night for those who have drunk too much," he wrote on X, the micro-blogging platform which was previously called Twitter.

The driving force behind the idea to provide free cab services to drunk persons is to bring down the potentially deadly accidents in the country. While deterrence in the form of heavy fines and penalties do exist here, it has not helped clamp down on unfortunate incidents and now, the free cab service could potentially change the scenario.

Three cheers to free rides, hic!

The move to provide free cab service to drunk patrons at nightclubs has been generally well-received by people. While owners of drinking establishments feel that it will bolster footfall, many locals say it will provide them with the opportunity to unwind without worrying about how best to get back home safely. It is also believed that the free cab service could benefit tourists looking to cut loose at a club while still ensuring their personal safety.

First Published Date: