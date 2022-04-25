HT Auto
Home Auto News This Us State Bans Over 700 ‘offensive’ Vehicle Number Plates

This US state bans over 700 ‘offensive’ vehicle number plates 

Most of these banned number plates make use of sexual innuendos, offensive language or political connotations.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2022, 10:56 AM
File photo of a vehicle number plate used for representational purpose only
File photo of a vehicle number plate used for representational purpose only
File photo of a vehicle number plate used for representational purpose only
File photo of a vehicle number plate used for representational purpose only

While some people fancy expensive and customized vehicles, some have a thing for personalized number plates for their vehicles. Amid this craze, many people in the US state of Florida end up registering number plates with weird and ‘offensive’ words. The state has released a list of vanity license plates that have been banned from use on the street, NBC reported. 

Most of these banned number plates make use of sexual innuendos, offensive language or political connotations. For example, ‘FARTD’, ‘MR POOP’, ‘IMDRUNK’, to name a few. Owners of these tags will be notified that their number plates are being deauthorized and that they will have to return them. Usually, owners can keep a vehicle tag for up to 10 years until the state requires a new one.

To replace the old designs, new ones were chosen that were based on a rigorous presale requirement of 3,000 orders before production. These new designs include Navy Blue Angels, Walt Disney World, Florida State Parks, and Coastal Conservation Association.

(Also read | Vehicle license plate ‘AA8’ sells for whopping 72 crore at Dubai auction)

When car owners submit an application for a license plate, it is screened through the Inventory Control Unit, which determines whether or not the requested tags should be issued. The authorities can also recall personalized license plates that they find to be offensive at a later date and request that they be removed from a vehicle.

Apart from banning over 700 offensive number plates, Florida will also be removing a number of specialty license plate options from the list of over 150 due to low sales. These plates are largely from universities in the area, such as the New College of Florida, and also include institutions such as the Florida Memorial University, Florida Panthers NHL, Flagler College, and Kids Deserve Justice.

 

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 10:56 AM IST
TAGS: number plate
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

This US state bans over 700 ‘offensive’ vehicle number plates
This US state bans over 700 ‘offensive’ vehicle number plates
Anand Mahindra has an idea for Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Details here
Anand Mahindra has an idea for Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Details here
Vehicle license plate ‘AA8’ sells for whopping ₹72 crore at Dubai auction
Vehicle license plate ‘AA8’ sells for whopping 72 crore at Dubai auction
Lithium-ion EV battery market likely to exceed 6000 GWh per year by 2030
Lithium-ion EV battery market likely to exceed 6000 GWh per year by 2030
Nissan GT-R attempts to be an amphibious Godzilla, tastes Vitamin Sea
Nissan GT-R attempts to be an amphibious Godzilla, tastes Vitamin Sea

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city