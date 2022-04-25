HT Auto
Home Auto News Vehicle License Plate ‘aa8’ Sells For Whopping 72 Crore At Dubai Auction

Vehicle license plate ‘AA8’ sells for whopping 72 crore at Dubai auction

Apart from vehicle license plate ‘AA8’, other number plates - F55, V66, and Y66 were all sold for over a million dollars each.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2022, 09:59 AM
The number plate - AA8 - was sold at the Most Noble Numbers charity auction held in Dubai (Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives/YouTube)
The number plate - AA8 - was sold at the Most Noble Numbers charity auction held in Dubai (Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives/YouTube)
The number plate - AA8 - was sold at the Most Noble Numbers charity auction held in Dubai (Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives/YouTube)
The number plate - AA8 - was sold at the Most Noble Numbers charity auction held in Dubai

Vehicle license plates with unique or less characters are historically known to be expensive and automotive enthusiasts often fancy buying such plates for their vehicles, Motor 1 reported. One such vehicle number plate - ‘AA8' - has been sold for a whopping 35 million dirhams or around $9.5 million (approx 72.08 crore) at a charity auction that took place in Dubai, becoming one of the most expensive license plates in the world. 

The number plate was sold at the Most Noble Numbers charity auction held in Dubai but it wasn't the only number plate that sold for such a hefty amount. License plate numbers ‘F55’, ‘V66’, and ‘Y66’ all sold for over a million dollars each.

(Also read | BH series number plate: Decoding the digits and how can you get one)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

And while ‘AA8’ became the most expensive one in the lot, the top spot in that list goes to vehicle license plate ‘MM’ in California, which costs an whopping $24.5 million and comes with a non-fungible token (NFT). The buyer of this ultra-expensive plate is "the type of person who sees the value in the exclusive, rare, & one-of-a-kind."

Currently, the MM vehicle license plate in California is up for sale while another license plate - F1 in the UK was also put up for sale in 2018 for a staggering $20 million.

The vehicle number plates were not the only things that went under the hammer in the auction. Apart from the unique license plates, 10 special mobile numbers were also put up for bidding in the auction. The mobile number 549999999 grabbed the highest bid at $1.36 million.

Proving the fact that people fancy unique number plates, an Indian resident also recently spent more than 15 lakh to get himself ‘CH01-CJ-0001’ number plate for his mere 71,000 Honda Activa scooter, Hindustan Times reported. Brij Mohan, a 42-year-old advertising professional, got himself the fancy number plate in a recent auction held by the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority (Read full report). 

 

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: number plate
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

This US state bans over 700 ‘offensive’ vehicle number plates
This US state bans over 700 ‘offensive’ vehicle number plates
Anand Mahindra has an idea for Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Details here
Anand Mahindra has an idea for Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Details here
Vehicle license plate ‘AA8’ sells for whopping ₹72 crore at Dubai auction
Vehicle license plate ‘AA8’ sells for whopping 72 crore at Dubai auction
Lithium-ion EV battery market likely to exceed 6000 GWh per year by 2030
Lithium-ion EV battery market likely to exceed 6000 GWh per year by 2030
Nissan GT-R attempts to be an amphibious Godzilla, tastes Vitamin Sea
Nissan GT-R attempts to be an amphibious Godzilla, tastes Vitamin Sea

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city