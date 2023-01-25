HT Auto
Home Auto News This Us City Has A 65,000 Fine For Loud Exhausts. And That's Minimum Amount

This US city has a 65,000 fine for loud exhausts. And that's minimum amount

New York City issued 71 tickets in 2022 to people guilt of driving a vehicle with loud exhausts in a bid to crack down against noise pollution caused by such vehicles. The minimum penalty charged to the offenders was $800 or approximately 65,000 while the maximum penalty was at a staggering $2,625 or approximately 2.14 lakh.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2023, 13:19 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Associated Press reports that vehicle sounds were recorded by traffic cameras and any non-emergency vehicle which had sounds above the permissible limit was registered and a penalty was issued. And the location of such sound-recording cameras have not been publicly revealed which means motorists cannot really escape being penalised.

The New York City Noise Code clearly outlines that if a vehicle weighing less than 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilos) can be heard from 150 feet away or a vehicle above 10,000 pounds can be heard from 200 feet away, it can be penalised. Similarly, if a motorcycle's noise can be heard from 200 feet away, the rider will be penalised. But there is no clear mention of what the decibel level ought to be at or within.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹16.26Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7.99Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹29.98Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The penalty for first-time offenders is at $800, as previously mentioned. If the guilty person is caught for the same offence a third time, the penalty can be as high as $2,625.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 13:19 PM IST
TAGS:
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased in India
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased in India
This US city has a ₹65,000 fine for loud exhausts. And that's minimum amount
This US city has a 65,000 fine for loud exhausts. And that's minimum amount
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased at Festival of Dreams
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased at Festival of Dreams
Pakistan again hit by petrol shortage; long queues at filing stations
Pakistan again hit by petrol shortage; long queues at filing stations
Revealed! Why Tata Motors does not have petrol engine options on Harrier, Safari
Revealed! Why Tata Motors does not have petrol engine options on Harrier, Safari

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city