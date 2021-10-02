This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This retired double-decker bus is now a two-story home
The bus which has got a classic look of a London double-decker bus features a large stovepipe at the rear. The first floor of the bus sports a kitchen with a dining table and front-load washing machine that has been neatly fit into the counter space. The far end of it has been converted into a living room which also includes a wood-burning stove. A half-bathroom fitted with a toilet and sink has been nestled in the middle and the rest of the space has been kept vacant which makes it spacious for the users.
The couple has set up a full-size bathtub on the second floor in their bedroom which looks onto the scenic outdoors. The bedroom has custom-made items of furniture which are ergonomic in nature. The floors and walls have been reconstructed to maintain a neutral look. Multiple windows create the much-needed openness for the room. The bus does not come with any special insulation hence it can get cold or warm depending on the weather.
This home bus is located in Essex and it is powered by a standard power grid. It also has the facilities of water and natural gas that make life easier for Walker and MacVicar. They have invested around $21,000 to create the home of their dreams and can also take it for a ride if they wish to.