Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > This retired double-decker bus is now a two-story home
The Volvo bus converted into a house.

This retired double-decker bus is now a two-story home

2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2021, 05:31 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • A couple converted a Volvo bus that is no longer in use into their home. It is located in Essex.

  • Around $21,000 has been invested to convert the bus into a full-fledged working home.

Motorhomes or recreational vehicles are common but when a discarded double-decker gets turned into a home, it is worth the mention. A couple has converted a Volvo two-story bus into their safe haven.

According to MyJournal.com, Luke Walker and Charlie MacVicar found a double-decker bus that was no longer in use and bought it for $3,500 and started to convert it into a full-fledged working house.

Similar Cars

Volvo S60

1969 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 45.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Volvo Xc40

1969 cc|Petrol|Automatic
₹ 41.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Volvo Xc90

1969 cc|Diesel|Automatic
₹ 80.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The bus which has got a classic look of a London double-decker bus features a large stovepipe at the rear. The first floor of the bus sports a kitchen with a dining table and front-load washing machine that has been neatly fit into the counter space. The far end of it has been converted into a living room which also includes a wood-burning stove. A half-bathroom fitted with a toilet and sink has been nestled in the middle and the rest of the space has been kept vacant which makes it spacious for the users.

(Also read | RV with second floor and XXL bed? Luxury on wheels may never be the same again)

The couple has set up a full-size bathtub on the second floor in their bedroom which looks onto the scenic outdoors. The bedroom has custom-made items of furniture which are ergonomic in nature. The floors and walls have been reconstructed to maintain a neutral look. Multiple windows create the much-needed openness for the room. The bus does not come with any special insulation hence it can get cold or warm depending on the weather.

(Also read | Check out this motorhome that can gobble up an entire sports car)

This home bus is located in Essex and it is powered by a standard power grid. It also has the facilities of water and natural gas that make life easier for Walker and MacVicar. They have invested around $21,000 to create the home of their dreams and can also take it for a ride if they wish to.

  • First Published Date : 02 Oct 2021, 05:01 PM IST