This remote-controlled, electric snowcat is inspired from Tesla Cybertruck

While the mass production of Tesla Cybertruck might not begin until 2023, the model has inspired various other products since it was first showcased in November 2019. One such product is a remote-controlled, fully-electric snowcat from a company called Spyker Workshop. Called CyberKAT, the snowcat looks like a mini Cybertruck while whizzing past driveways to clear snow.

The CyberKAT measures 29 inches or 73.7 cm long, is 19 inches or 48.3 cm wide, and stands 9.5 inches or 24.1 cm tall. Its tracks in combination with the 4.25-inch ground clearance make it an ideal machine to drive on snow. Based on an aluminum sheet metal frame, the model sports a triangle-shaped surface and LED lighting units that resemble a Cybertruck.

Under the hood, the model comes equipped with 12V SLA batteries strapped with Velcro, 775 size brushless electric motors, a custom CNC aluminum transmission with high-speed or high-torque settings, and PCB circuit boards for the lights. The model is also compatible with other types of batteries and e-motors that can be set as per the owner's preferences.

(Also read | Tesla posts more details about ‘holiday’ update with surprise for non-Tesla cars)

The snowcat also gets a trailer hitch designed to support the CyBlower, which will be a future snow blower by the company that is currently under development. With the CyBlower, the CyberKAT's visibility will improve.

The CyberKAT has made available for pre-orders and will be shipped to its first owners in January or February 2022. The snowcat will cost between $1,299 and $1,499 depending on the configuration.Not just the CyberKAT but various other products have drawn inspiration from the Tesla Cybertruck include the Tesla Giga beer, Cyberwhistle and Cyberquad. While the Cybertruck-inspired Cyberwhistle is a whistle that comes is made of medical grade stainless steel, the Cyberquad is the children's version of the Cybertruck pick-up. The Tesla Giga beer on the other hand will come in a bottle that seems to be inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck model with its unique outer design and will be made available in the carmaker's Berlin Gigafactory.