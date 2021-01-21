This Pune eatery is offering Royal Enfield bike on finishing its 'Bullet Thali'

If you are a bike enthusiast and also a food lover, this once-in-a-life-time offer is for you. Finish everything on a four-kg thali and take home a Royal Enfield bike.

An eatery on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, Shivraj Hotel has announced a New Year scheme challenging customers to finish a loaded 'Bullet Thali', costing ₹2,500 each. Those who manage to eat till the last bite of this non-vegetarian platter will be given a Royal Enfield bike as a reward.

The restaurant has lined up five gleaming new Royal Enfield bikes, costing around ₹1.70 lakh each, at its entrance alongside a big green poster giving details of the food challenge. The owner of the eatery, Atul Waikar, himself is a bike aficionado and well understands the craze of the adventure two-wheelers.

The food challenge also has conditions to make it even more exciting. There is a 60-minute time limit to gobble up the Bullet Thali. The platter consists of around 16 varieties of starters and main course dishes. These include a variety of mutton, fish and chicken items such as fried fish and chicken, dry mutton, chicken and mutton gravies, gourmet of fried surmai as well as chapatis, salads and rice.

(Also read | Royal Enfield Himalayan 2021 to launch this month: What to expect)

This challenge has essentially been initiated by the restaurant to attract a large number of customers in order to cover up for the losses during the lockdown days. "Akin to the Bullet bike, the Bullet Thali is not for the weak-tummied, Waikar was quoted as saying by IANS.

Though many have come to try the Bullet Thali challenge with the dream of riding away on a bullet, only one so far has found victory. Last week, Somnath Pawar from Solapur completed the platter in under an hour and was gifted a bullet of his choice, Pune Mirror reported.