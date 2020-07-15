This Polaris autocycle may be the most bizarre vehicle on road

Polaris has taken the covers off its latest 2020 Slingshot lineup, the Grand Touring LE. With less than 300 units made, it is a limited-edition model. Highlight of the three-wheeled autocycle is that it gets AutoDrive transmission - an automatic-like driving experience without the need for clutching or shifting.

To distinguish the Grand Touring LE from other models, it gets an exclusive 'Fairway Green' exterior colour with bronze accents and special edition bronze wheels. It also gets color-matched top and rear fender to finish off the look. The autocycle has been equipped with tall wind deflector and interior accent lighting.

The interior has been redesigned to provide more comfort and convenience. It gets new steering wheel, gauges, added storage compartments and quilted seats that have Slingshot logo embroidered on the headrests. The seven-inch ride command infotainment system comes with built-in GPS navigation and turn-by-turn directions. “Premium amenities set the Grand Touring LE apart from the rest of the Slingshot lineup," says Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot.

The Slingshot can be personalized with new heated and cooled seat options as well as Stage 1 Tune upgrade to deliver up to 203 horsepower. The seats can be cooled or heated on three varying settings - low, medium and high, while a flexible graphene material disperses the heating or cooling throughout the bottom and backrest of the seat for full coverage.

The new 2020 Slingshot Grand Touring LE is equipped with Polaris Industries’ first four-cylinder engine, the ProStar 2.0L. It has been priced at a starting range of $33,999.